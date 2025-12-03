Centre to launch 100-day drive for a child marriage-free India tomorrow

New Delhi, Dec 3: The Union government is set to launch a 100-day intensive awareness campaign for a child marriage-free India, the Ministry of Women and Child Development (WCD) said on Wednesday.

The Campaign will be formally launched tomorrow at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, to mark one year of the Bal Vivah Mukt Bharat campaign -- initiated by the Ministry of WCD on November 27, 2024.

“May every daughter's dream be fulfilled, may every daughter become self-reliant. Eradicating evil practices like child marriage is our collective resolve. When society becomes aware, every daughter of India will smile confidently, safe, educated, and empowered. Let us together make India free from child marriage,” said Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, after a year of the campaign.

The 100-day campaign (to be marked from November 27, 2025, to March 8, 2026) follows a structured, three-stage plan designed to energise communities and encourage sustained action.

The first phase includes awareness activities in schools, colleges, and universities, such as debates, essay competitions, interactive sessions, and pledge ceremonies, while the second phase aims to engage faith leaders, community influencers, and marriage service providers to amplify messages on child rights, safety, and empowerment.

In the third phase, gram panchayats and municipal wards will be mobilised to pass resolutions declaring their jurisdictions child-marriage-free.

The programme will feature the national pledge to end child marriage, a specially produced film showcasing inspiring change stories from across the country, and testimonies from frontline champions, celebrating collective progress and strengthening momentum for the next phase of the mission.

The national drive will be implemented in close coordination with the Ministries of Health and Family Welfare, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development, and Education, ensuring seamless collaboration and extensive grassroots reach.

Through this 100-day campaign, the Ministry calls upon citizens, institutions, and community leaders across the nation to join the movement and reaffirm India’s commitment to building a child marriage-free Bharat.

--IANS