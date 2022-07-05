84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Centre sends show cause notices to Ola Electric, Okinawa, others on EV fires

By IANS
Centre sends show cause notices to Ola Electric, Okinawa, others on EV fires
X

New Delhi, July 5: Alarmed at the unabated EV fire incidents, the Centre has now sent show cause notices to EV manufacturers like Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and Pure EV, among others, warning them why a penal action should not be taken against them for delivering faulty electric two-wheelers to the public.

Reliable sources said that the EV makers have been given time till July end to respond in detail to the notices.

Once the responses are in, the government will decide which penal action is to be taken, if any, against the EV makers at fault.

Last month, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), which comes under the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry, sent notices to Pure EV and Boom Motors after their e-scooters exploded in April.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is also awaiting responses from EV makers on show cause notices sent to them.

The preliminary findings from the government-constituted probe committee on EV fires also identified issues with battery cells or design in nearly all of the electric two-wheeler fire incidents in the country.

The experts found defects in battery cells as well as battery design in nearly all EV fires.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which was earlier tasked with investigating electric two-wheeler fire incidents by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry, also found serious defects in the EV two-wheeler batteries.

These defects occurred because the electric two-wheeler manufacturers like Okinawa Autotech, Pure EV, Jitendra Electric Vehicles, Ola Electric and Boom Motors may have used "lower-grade materials to cut costs", the DRDO probe had revealed.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has now issued new performance standards for lithium-ion batteries to safeguard the consumers amid the rising EV fire episodes in the country.

Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari has already warned EV makers of strict action if they are found negligent.

"If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered," he had tweeted.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

From Manipur landslide to defamation case against Sisodia, the week that was

From Manipur landslide to defamation case against Sisodia, the week...

Next Story
Similar Posts
Centre sends show cause notices to Ola Electric, Okinawa, others on EV fires
5 July 2022 7:11 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: Alarmed at the unabated EV fire incidents, the Centre has now sent show cause...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Take measures to remove criminals from politics: Allahabad HC to Parliament, ECI
5 July 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Lucknow, July 5: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Parliament and the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active COVID-19 cases in country climb to 1,14,475
5 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 5: India added 13,086 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Tripura CM quits RS membership, to take oath as Assembly member on July 8
2022-07-04T20:30:49+05:30

Agartala, July 4: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who was elected to the state Assembly on June...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Maha CM Eknath Shinde wins House confidence with 164 votes
4 July 2022 8:35 AM GMT

Mumbai, July 4: As expected, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government supported by the Bharatiya...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

MP: Tribal woman set afire over land row critical; 5 persons arrested so far
4 July 2022 7:45 AM GMT

Guna, Jul 4: The condition of a tribal woman, who was set ablaze allegedly by three persons over a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC agrees to hear next week pleas challenging Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme
4 July 2022 6:27 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 4: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would hear next week pleas challenging...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,13,864
4 July 2022 5:06 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 4: India logged 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Next 30 years will be era of BJP: Amit Shah
3 July 2022 10:41 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 3: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the next...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

21% of all HTML attachments scanned over past month were malicious: Report
2022-07-03T14:51:19+05:30

New Delhi, July 3: After analysing data on the millions of attachments, a team of researchers has...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Telangana intelligence officer 'caught' during BJP national executive meet
3 July 2022 8:26 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 3: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Sunday claimed that they caught an...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Delhi Court denies bail to Alt News co-founder Zubair, sends him to 14-day police custody
3 July 2022 7:17 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 3: A Delhi Court on Saturday rejected the bail application of Alt News co-founder...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

12 Delhi colleges in dire straits, can't even pay teachers
3 July 2022 5:20 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 3: The teaching and non-teaching staff of 12 colleges of the Delhi University (DU),...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Centre sends show cause notices to Ola Electric, Okinawa, others on EV fires

New Delhi, July 5: Alarmed at the unabated EV fire incidents, the Centre has now sent show cause notices to EV manufacturers like Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and Pure EV, among others, warning them why a penal action should not be taken against them for delivering faulty electric two-wheelers to the public.

Reliable sources said that the EV makers have been given time till July end to respond in detail to the notices.

Once the responses are in, the government will decide which penal action is to be taken, if any, against the EV makers at fault.

Last month, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), which comes under the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry, sent notices to Pure EV and Boom Motors after their e-scooters exploded in April.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is also awaiting responses from EV makers on show cause notices sent to them.

The preliminary findings from the government-constituted probe committee on EV fires also identified issues with battery cells or design in nearly all of the electric two-wheeler fire incidents in the country.

The experts found defects in battery cells as well as battery design in nearly all EV fires.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), which was earlier tasked with investigating electric two-wheeler fire incidents by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry, also found serious defects in the EV two-wheeler batteries.

These defects occurred because the electric two-wheeler manufacturers like Okinawa Autotech, Pure EV, Jitendra Electric Vehicles, Ola Electric and Boom Motors may have used "lower-grade materials to cut costs", the DRDO probe had revealed.

The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has now issued new performance standards for lithium-ion batteries to safeguard the consumers amid the rising EV fire episodes in the country.

Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari has already warned EV makers of strict action if they are found negligent.

"If any company is found negligent in their processes, a heavy penalty will be imposed and a recall of all defective vehicles will also be ordered," he had tweeted.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

Despite flowing above danger mark, Barak river shows receding trend

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

IIT-Guwahati researchers design electricity-free radiative cooler

From Manipur landslide to defamation case against Sisodia, the week that was

From Manipur landslide to defamation case against Sisodia, the week...

Similar Posts
Centre sends show cause notices to Ola Electric, Okinawa, others on EV fires
5 July 2022 7:11 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 5: Alarmed at the unabated EV fire incidents, the Centre has now sent show cause...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Take measures to remove criminals from politics: Allahabad HC to Parliament, ECI
5 July 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Lucknow, July 5: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Parliament and the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active COVID-19 cases in country climb to 1,14,475
5 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 5: India added 13,086 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Tripura CM quits RS membership, to take oath as Assembly member on July 8
2022-07-04T20:30:49+05:30

Agartala, July 4: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who was elected to the state Assembly on June...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Maha CM Eknath Shinde wins House confidence with 164 votes
4 July 2022 8:35 AM GMT

Mumbai, July 4: As expected, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government supported by the Bharatiya...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

MP: Tribal woman set afire over land row critical; 5 persons arrested so far
4 July 2022 7:45 AM GMT

Guna, Jul 4: The condition of a tribal woman, who was set ablaze allegedly by three persons over a...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

SC agrees to hear next week pleas challenging Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme
4 July 2022 6:27 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 4: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would hear next week pleas challenging...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,13,864
4 July 2022 5:06 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 4: India logged 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Next 30 years will be era of BJP: Amit Shah
3 July 2022 10:41 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 3: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the next...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

21% of all HTML attachments scanned over past month were malicious: Report
2022-07-03T14:51:19+05:30

New Delhi, July 3: After analysing data on the millions of attachments, a team of researchers has...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Telangana intelligence officer 'caught' during BJP national executive meet
3 July 2022 8:26 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 3: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Sunday claimed that they caught an...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Delhi Court denies bail to Alt News co-founder Zubair, sends him to 14-day police custody
3 July 2022 7:17 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 3: A Delhi Court on Saturday rejected the bail application of Alt News co-founder...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

12 Delhi colleges in dire straits, can't even pay teachers
3 July 2022 5:20 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 3: The teaching and non-teaching staff of 12 colleges of the Delhi University (DU),...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X