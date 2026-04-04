Centre says fuel supply intact, warns against panic buying amid West Asia crisis

Guwahati, April 4: The Central government, on Saturday, sought to allay public concerns over fuel availability, urging citizens to avoid panic buying of petrol, diesel, and LPG, while asserting that supplies remain adequate despite disruptions triggered by escalating tensions in West Asia and the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

In a detailed statement, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the government is taking proactive measures to ensure uninterrupted availability of essential fuels and cooking gas across the country.

Citizens were advised to rely only on official communication and adopt responsible consumption practices.

“There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG in the country. Supplies remain stable, and people should avoid panic buying,” the ministry emphasised.

To safeguard domestic needs, the government has prioritised LPG and piped natural gas (PNG) supplies for households, hospitals, and other essential services.

Refineries across India are operating at high capacity with sufficient crude inventories, while petrol pumps remain fully stocked.

Authorities have also intensified enforcement against hoarding and black marketing. Over 3,700 raids have been conducted nationwide, resulting in nearly 1,000 show-cause notices to LPG distributors and the suspension of 27 dealerships.

Despite global pressures, officials reported no shortages at distributor points. Around 51 lakh LPG cylinders were delivered on Friday alone, with online bookings accounting for 95% of demand.

To manage supply efficiently, commercial LPG distribution has been capped at 70% of pre-crisis levels, while alternative fuels such as kerosene and coal are being deployed to ease demand in certain sectors.

Even as geopolitical tensions disrupt one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, India has managed to maintain fuel inflows.

An Indian-flagged LPG tanker, Green Sanvi, carrying 46,650 tonnes of LPG, successfully crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, marking the seventh such vessel to transit the sensitive route since the conflict escalated.

“The vessel has safely navigated the Strait with all 25 crew members on board secure,” the government said.

In a parallel development, another LPG shipment from Iran carried by Sea Bird with around 44,000 tonnes of cargo has docked at Mangalore and is currently being discharged.

This is notable as it marks one of India’s first imports of Iranian LPG in several years, following a temporary easing of US sanctions amid soaring global prices.

Earlier this week, additional LPG carriers, including BW TYR and BW ELM, safely reached Indian ports, while other vessels such as Pine Gas, Jag Vasant, MT Shivalik, and MT Nanda Devi had also completed successful transits in recent days.

The Strait of Hormuz vital for global oil and gas transport has been severely affected following military escalations involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

The narrow passage is a critical conduit for energy exports from Gulf nations, which account for nearly 90 per cent of India’s LPG imports.

India, which consumed over 33 million tonnes of LPG last year, relies on imports for around 60 per cent of its needs, making the stability of maritime routes crucial.

Currently, 17 Indian-flagged vessels with approximately 460 seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf region.

Authorities, including the Directorate General of Shipping, are closely monitoring their movement in coordination with ship owners and Indian missions abroad.

The government confirmed that all Indian seafarers are safe and that no incidents involving Indian vessels have been reported in the past 24 hours.

To shield consumers from volatile global oil prices, the Centre has reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 10 per litre and imposed export levies on diesel and aviation turbine fuel to boost domestic availability.

Additionally, natural gas supplies to households and transport sectors are being maintained at full levels, while allocations to industries and fertiliser plants are being gradually increased, supported by incoming LNG cargoes.

The government has directed state authorities to intensify monitoring, curb misinformation, and ensure smooth last-mile distribution of fuels.

Reiterating its stance, the ministry said India’s overall energy ecosystem remains secure despite external disruptions.

“We are closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary steps to maintain seamless supply of essential fuels. There is no cause for alarm,” the statement added.

PTI