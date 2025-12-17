Centre reviews Copyright Act to meet challenges posed by generative AI

New Delhi, Dec 17: The government is reviewing the adequacy of the Copyright Act, 1957, to address emerging legal challenges arising from the use of generative Artificial Intelligence (AI), Parliament was has been informed.

An eight-member committee has been constituted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on April 28 to study and analyse issues related to generative AI and its implications on copyright law, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada told the Lok Sabha in a written reply on Tuesday.

He added that the committee has already finalised Part 1 of its working paper, which deals with the use of copyrighted content in AI training, and the same has been published for stakeholders’ feedback.

Prasada further informed that issues relating to authorship and copyrightability of AI-generated works are currently under review and will be covered in Part 2 of the working paper.

Highlighting the mandate of the expert panel, the minister said its terms of reference (ToR) include identifying and analysing legal and policy issues arising from the use of Artificial Intelligence in the context of copyright, examining the adequacy of existing provisions of the Copyright Act, 1957, and making recommendations based on the analysis.

He also confirmed that the government is engaging with major stakeholders as part of the review process.

“Yes,” the minister said, in response to a query on whether the law department has engaged or plans to engage with major stakeholders, including news organisations, publishers and representatives from the technology sector, to ensure that legal reforms strike a balance between innovation and effective copyright protection.

--IANS