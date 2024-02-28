Centre likely to notify CAA Rules ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

Guwahati, Feb 28: The Centre is reportedly considering the notification of rules for the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019 (CAA) prior to the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, emphasising the impending notification, reiterated that the CAA, which grants citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan, would be put into effect before the Lok Sabha elections. Shah clarified that the Act does not strip anyone of their citizenship, as it lacks such provisions.

Reports suggest that the rules governing the CAA are likely to be issued before the MCC comes into force, a move that could transpire within the next fortnight when the election schedule is expected to be announced.

Under the CAA, Indian citizenship is slated to be conferred upon undocumented non-Muslim migrants who faced persecution in their home countries. These migrants, belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi, and Christian communities, are those who arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

The passage of the CAA by Parliament in December 2019 and subsequent presidential assent marked a significant legislative development. However, its implementation has been pending due to the necessity of formulating rules. The introduction of the CAA had triggered widespread protests across various parts of the country. The impending notification of rules is expected to reignite discussions surrounding this contentious piece of legislation.







