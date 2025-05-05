Centre likely to clear 16 new BSF battalions; 17,000 troopers in pipeline

The Border Security Force (BSF) is poised to receive government approval to raise 16 more battalions, adding approximately 17,000 troopers. Additionally, the BSF plans to establish two forward headquarters for its western and eastern commands, which oversee the Pakistan and Bangladesh borders, respectively.





According to reports the proposal has already received in-principle approval.

The proposed expansion will boost the Border Security Force's (BSF) capabilities, particularly after heightened vigilance on the eastern front following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in Bangladesh last year. The move also addresses renewed challenges on the Pakistan border, especially after the April 22 Pahalgam massacre.

The BSF is soon expected to get the final sanction for raising 16 new battalions which will be raised over the next few years, sources in the security establishment told the news agency.

Some final approvals including sanction from the Union Finance Ministry are pending and are expected to be granted soon, they said.

Currently the paramilitary force has 193 battalions guarding the Pakistan and Bangladesh borders. With each battalion consisting of over 1,000 personnel, the proposed 16 new battalions would add approximately 17,000 troopers to the force's strength.

The new battalions will enhance the BSF's capabilities in its primary role of securing the Pakistan and Bangladesh borders, according to a blueprint being developed by the force.

Reportedly, the Union Home Ministry has also approved two filed command bases for the force.

Two new sectors are planned: one in Jammu to bolster security along the India-Pakistan international border in Jammu and Punjab, and another in Mizoram to enhance surveillance along the Bangladesh border.





