Centre launches portal to apply for Indian Citizenship under CAA

Guwahati, Mar 12: After notifying the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules, the Central Government launched a portal for eligible individuals to apply for Indian citizenship under the amended act on Tuesday.

The eligible individuals will be able to apply for citizenship through the indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in portal.

The Ministry of Home Affairs informed that a mobile app ‘CAA-2019’ will also be launched to facilitate applications through the mobile app.

“The Citizenship (Amendment) Rules, 2024 under the CAA-2019 have been notified. A new portal has been launched, persons eligible under CAA-2019 can apply for citizenship on this portal indiancitizenshiponline.nic.in,” announces the Ministry of Home Affairs.

