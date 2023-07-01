Centre issues 'red alert' against poaching gangs active in tiger reserves

Guwahati, July 1: Following the recovery of tiger bones in Guwahati last month, the centre has issued ‘red alert’ in the country cautioning authorities against organised hunting gangs on the prowl in the outer areas of tiger reserves.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, a statutory body under the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC) directed authorities to increase patrolling in all tiger reserve forests. They are also directed to keep a close watch on temples, railway stations, bus stops, abandoned places and contact the concerned police station in case of any suspicious movement is observed.

The development comes after 18 kg of tiger bones were recovered from Guwahati on June 28 and four people were arrested who were in possession of the bones.

The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau has issued a 'red alert' cautioning authorities against organised hunting gangs on the prowl in the outer areas of tiger reserves including Uttarakhand's Corbett and Rajaji.



According to the red alert dated June 29, hunting gangs are active around various tiger reserves especially Satoura, Tadoba, Pench, Corbett, Rajaji, Amangarh, Pilighit, and Valmiki, as well as tiger bearing areas such as Balaghat, Gadchiroli, and Chandrapur.

The bureau asked field directors of all tiger reserves to immediately intensify patrolling in sensitive areas.

The identified areas should also be sanitised as a preventive measure, it said.

