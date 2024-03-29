Centre issues advisory against fake calls impersonating DoT  

Guwahati, March 29: The Department of Telecommunication (DoT) released an advisory to the public regarding fraudulent calls claiming to be from DoT, intimidating individuals with mobile number disconnection threats.

Citizens report receiving calls purportedly from the DoT, falsely warning of imminent disconnection of their mobile numbers or alleging that their mobile numbers are being misused in some illegal activities.

Additionally, DoT cautioned about WhatsApp calls originating from foreign numbers (such as +92), posing as government authorities and deceiving individuals.

“Cyber criminals through such calls try to threaten/steal personal information to carry out cyber-crime/financial frauds,” the DoT said.

The DoT stated that it does not authorise anyone to make such calls on its behalf and has advised people to stay alert and asked not to share any information on receiving such calls.

Meanwhile, the government has also advised citizens to report such fraud communication at the 'Chakshu-Report Suspected Fraud Communications' facility of Sanchar Saathi portal.

"Citizens can check the mobile connections in their name at the 'Know Your Mobile Connections' facility of the Sanchar Saathi portal and report any mobile connection not taken by them or not required," added the release.

