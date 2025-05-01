Centre greenlights Caste Census: What It means, why it matters

The Centre has approved the conduct of a caste census alongside the upcoming population enumeration. The decision, cleared by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sparked mixed reactions across the spectrum.

While the BJP hails it as a "historic correction" of longstanding inequities, the Congress has welcomed the move but questioned its timing, citing national security concerns in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack.

Against this backdrop, The Assam Tribune unpacks the caste census — tracing its origins, the politics around it, and why it’s set to reshape the national conversation.

What is a caste census?

A caste census is a survey that collects data on people’s caste identities during a national population count. In a country like India, where caste plays a big role in society, economy, and politics, this data can help the government understand how different caste groups are doing. It can also help design better policies for education, jobs, and social support.

How did it start?

Caste data collection was a regular part of India’s census under British rule from 1881 to 1931. The British government used this information to classify people based on caste, religion, and jobs.

After India became independent in 1947, the government decided not to include caste (except for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) in the first national census in 1951. Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru felt that counting caste groups might deepen social divisions.

Later, in 1961, the central government gave states the freedom to conduct their own surveys to identify Other Backward Classes (OBCs), but there was no national caste census.

Why is it in the news now?

After more than 70 years, the Indian government has decided to include caste information in the upcoming nationwide census. This decision comes amid growing demands from political parties and social groups to collect updated caste data.

The last time India attempted caste-based data collection was in 2011, through the Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC). However, the caste data from that survey was never officially released or used, which drew criticism.

In recent years, some states like Bihar, Karnataka, and Telangana carried out their own caste surveys. For example, Bihar’s 2023 survey found that over 63% of its population belonged to OBCs and Extremely Backward Classes.

How did caste become a political issue?

The Mandal Commission in the 1980s recommended 27% reservation for OBCs in government jobs and education. This sparked nationwide debates and protests. One of the big challenges was the lack of up-to-date caste data to support such policies.

Political parties have since raised the demand for a caste census, saying it will help in fair distribution of government benefits and improve representation for backward communities.

Why does a caste census matter?

Supporters of the caste census say that it can:

• Improve policies for marginalised groups

• Ensure fair distribution of resources and reservations

• Highlight inequalities in education, health, and employment

However, some people worry that collecting caste data might deepen divisions in society and lead to vote-bank politics.

What happens next?

The government has made a major policy shift by agreeing to collect caste data again. But many questions remain:

• How will the data be collected and stored?

• How will castes be categorised?

• How will this data be used for policymaking?

A timeline for the caste census has not yet been announced. But one thing is clear: it will have a big impact on government policies, elections, and efforts to reduce inequality in India.