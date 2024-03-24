Centre extends export ban on onions till further orders

Guwahati, Mar 24: To boost domestic availability and control pricing, the government has extended the export ban on onions until further orders.

Earlier, it was prohibited till March 31 of this year.



The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) mentioned in a notification that “Export prohibition on export of onions valid till 31st March 2024, is extended until further orders.”



It may be mentioned that on December 8, 2023, the government outlawed the export of onions.



However, on a case-by-case basis, it did permit the export of onions to friendly nations.



Through National Cooperative Exports Ltd. (NCEL), it approved the export of 64,400 tonnes of onions to Bangladesh and the United Arab Emirates.

