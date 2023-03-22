Centre extends deadline for linking Aadhaar with voter ID to March 31, 2024

Guwahati, March 22: The Central Government has extended the deadline for linking Aadhaar number with voter ID to March 31, 2024 from April 1, 2023.

According to an official release, people can now complete the process of linking Aadhaar with Voter Id for another year as the new deadline is March 31, 2024.

The Ministry of Law and Justice, in a notification dated March 21, 2023, said: “The Central Government hereby makes the following amendment in the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), number S.O.2893(E), dated 17th June 2022, namely: — In the said notification, for the words and figures, “the 1st April 2023” for the words and figures, “the 31st March , 2024” shall be substituted.”

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) directed everyone to link their Voter ID card with Aadhaar card under the Election Laws (Amendment) Act, 2021, adopted by the parliament in December 2021. The idea behind linking the two identification cards is to validate entries in the electoral roll, authenticate identity of voters, and check whether someone is registered in the same constituency more than once or in multiple constituencies. Several campaigns were also launched in this regard by the ECI.





Centre extends the deadline for linking Aadhaar number with voter ID to March 31, 2024 from April 1, 2023.#Aadhaar pic.twitter.com/YRDseimiPp — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) March 22, 2023





Here's how to link Aadhaar card with Voter ID:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the National Voter's Service Portal (NVSP)

Step 2: Log in to the portal and go to "Search in Electoral Roll"

Step 3: Fill in the details and enter your Aadhaar number

Step 4: Users will receive an OTP on the registered mobile number or e-mail.

Step 5: Enter the OTP, once the process is completed the Voter ID card will be linked to the Aadhaar card.