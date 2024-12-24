Centre ends 'No-Detention Policy' for classes 5 and 8 in central schools

Guwahati, Dec 24: The Central Government has abolished the 'no-detention policy' for classes 5 and 8 in schools under its purview, enabling schools to hold back students who do not pass year-end examinations. The decision, in line with the 2019 amendment to the Right to Education (RTE) Act, will apply to over 3,000 Central schools, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas, and Sainik Schools.

According to a gazette notification, students who fail the year-end exams will be given additional instruction and a chance to reappear for a re-examination within two months. If they fail again, they will repeat the year. Schools are tasked with identifying learning gaps and providing targeted support to help these students improve.

"Class teachers will guide both the students and their parents, offering specialized inputs to address learning gaps," the notification stated. The policy also mandates competency-based examinations, focusing on holistic development instead of rote learning.

While no student can be expelled from school before completing elementary education, the school head must personally monitor the progress of students held back, ensuring they receive adequate assistance.

This move aligns with actions already taken by 18 states and Union Territories, including Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, and West Bengal, which have scrapped the no-detention policy for classes 5 and 8. However, some states like Haryana and Puducherry are yet to make a decision.

Senior Ministry of Education officials explained that delays in implementing the 2019 amendment were due to the subsequent announcement of the National Education Policy (NEP) and the preparation of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF). With the NCF finalized in 2023, the Ministry has now acted to enforce the revised policy.

The new guidelines aim to strike a balance between promoting learning and ensuring that no child is left behind in the educational system.