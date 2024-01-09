Centre discovers fresh oil in Krishna-Godavari basin

Guwahati, Jan 9: The Central government has announced that fresh oil was discovered in the Krishna-Godavari basin, 30 kilometers off the coast of Andhra Pradesh’s Kakinada.

Informing about the discovery, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday informed that the first oil from a deep-sea project was extracted on January 7.

Puri said, “30 kilometres off the coast of Kakinada in the Krishna-Godavari Basin, the first oil was extracted yesterday. Work started on this in 2016-17, then there were some delays due to Covid, but I am sure that out of the 26 wells there, 4 wells are already operational.”

“We will not only have gas in a very short period, but by May and June, we hope to be able to produce 45,000 barrels per day, which will be 7 per cent of our total crude oil production and 7 percent of our gas production,” he said.

Sharing details about the same, the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation posted on X, “ONGC commenced its ‘First Oil flow to FPSO’, from Krishna Godavari Deep-Water Block 98/2 (in Bay of Bengal) on 7 January 2024, nearing completion of Phase-2 of the project. Phase-3, leading to peak Oil and Gas production, is already underway and likely to be over in June 2024. The 98/2 project is likely to increase ONGC’s total Oil and Gas production by 11 percent and 15 percent respectively.”