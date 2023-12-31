Centre declares J&K outfit Tehreek-e-Hurriyat as ‘unlawful’ under UAPA

Guwahati, Dec 31: The centre on Sunday designated Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in Jammu & Kashmir as an ‘unlawful association’ under the UAPA Act, citing its alleged involvement in disseminating anti-India propaganda.

Announcing the decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated, “The ‘Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, J&K (TeH) has been declared an 'Unlawful Association' under UAPA. The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule.”

The outfit is involved in forbidden activities to separate J&K from India and establish Islamic rule. The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 31, 2023

The home minister added that the group was found involved in spreading anti-India propaganda and fueling secessionism in the valley. “The group is found spreading anti-India propaganda and continuing terror activities to fuel secessionism in J&K,” Shah said. He added, “Under PM @narendramodi Ji’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, any individual or organization found involved in anti-India activities will be thwarted forthwith.”Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the home ministry it has been stated, “The objective of Tehreek-e-Hurriyat, Jammu and Kashmir (TeH) is to separate Jammu and Kashmir from India and establish Islamic rule in Jammu and Kashmir. This organization has been involved in fomenting terrorism and anti-India propaganda for fuelling secessionism in Jammu and Kashmir, which is prejudicial to the sovereignty, security and integrity of India. Many criminal cases have been registered against this organization under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Arms Act, RPC and IPC etc.”



Founded by Syed Ali Shah Geelani in 2004 the outfit has been advocating for an independent Jammu and Kashmir.