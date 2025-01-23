Centre calls out app-based cab aggregators over alleged smartphone-based fare differences

Guwahati, Jan 23: The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued notices to major cab aggregators over concerns of differential pricing based on the type of smartphone being used by consumers, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi revealed on Thursday.

In a post on a popular micro-blogging platform, Minister Joshi clarified, “As a follow-up to the earlier observation of apparent differential pricing based on the different models of mobiles (iPhones/Android) being used, the Department of Consumer Affairs, through the CCPA, has issued notices to major cab aggregators Ola and Uber, seeking their responses.”

The notices come after multiple complaints from consumers who noticed fare discrepancies when booking rides for the same destination on different smartphones.

Preliminary investigations suggested that iPhone users were shown higher fares compared to those using Android devices.

The app-based cab aggregators have been instructed to provide comprehensive explanations regarding the factors influencing their pricing structures.

The CCPA’s intervention aims to ensure greater transparency in fare calculations and promote fairness in the cab aggregator industry.

This latest move by the CCPA is part of a broader effort to address consumer grievances across the technology and service sectors. Earlier, the CCPA had issued a notice to tech giant Apple following complaints received on the National Consumer Helpline.

Consumers had reported performance issues with iPhones after updating to iOS 18 or later versions. The Department of Consumer Affairs had called for a detailed response from Apple regarding these concerns.

“After receiving complaints on the National Consumer Helpline regarding performance issues in #iPhones following the iOS 18+ software update, the department, after examining these grievances, has issued a notice to #Apple through the CCPA, seeking a response on the matter,” he wrote on social media.

With inputs from Agencies.