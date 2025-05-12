Centre begins phased reopening of 32 airports amid border calm

New Delhi, May 12: The Centre has announced a phased reopening of 32 airports that were shut down since May 9 due to heightened tensions along the India-Pakistan border.

The decision follows a relative calm after a ceasefire agreement came into effect over the weekend, bringing temporary relief after days of cross-border hostilities.

Airports slated for reopening include key locations such as Srinagar, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Jammu, Leh, and Jaisalmer, along with smaller facilities like Patiala, Bhuntar, Mundra, and Kandla.

These airports, many of which lie close to the international border, had been closed as a precautionary measure amid fears of escalation.

A statement from the Indian Army on Monday confirmed that “the night remained largely peaceful across Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International Border. No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days.”

Officials, however, maintained that the reopening will be gradual, with a close watch on the situation.

While the ceasefire announced following the Pakistan DGMO’s request appears to be holding, the government is treading cautiously to avoid further risks.

At the national capital, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) confirmed that operations remain smooth, though it cautioned passengers about potential delays.

“Due to changing airspace conditions and enhanced security measures, some flight schedules and checkpoint processing times may be affected,” DIAL said in a statement.

Travellers have been advised to check flight status with their airlines, allow additional time for security clearance, and follow baggage and check-in guidelines strictly.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting with the three service chiefs and the Chief of Defence Staff on Sunday to review the security situation and ensure readiness amid the fragile peace.

The reopening of airports is expected to ease pressure on the aviation sector, which has seen widespread disruptions over the past few days.

