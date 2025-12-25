Centre bans new mining leases in Aravallis, orders review of sensitive zones

New Delhi, Dec 25: The Centre on Wednesday issued directions to all states, imposing a complete ban on the grant of new mining leases across the Aravalli range.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) has also instructed the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) to identify additional areas and zones throughout the Aravallis where mining should be prohibited, beyond those already notified by the Centre.

“This prohibition applies uniformly across the entire Aravalli landscape and is intended to preserve the integrity of the range,” a senior official said.

“The directions are aimed at safeguarding the Aravallis as a continuous geological ridge extending from Gujarat to the National Capital Region (NCR) and at stopping all unregulated mining activities.”

The official added that the ICFRE has been tasked with identifying further no-mining zones based on ecological, geological and landscape-level considerations.

The exercise will be undertaken as part of the preparation of a comprehensive, science-based Management Plan for Sustainable Mining (MPSM) for the entire Aravalli region. The plan will assess cumulative environmental impacts and ecological carrying capacity, identify ecologically sensitive and conservation-critical areas, and outline measures for restoration and rehabilitation. It will be placed in the public domain for wide stakeholder consultation.

While new mining leases have been barred, ongoing mining operations will be subject to stringent regulation and additional restrictions to ensure compliance with environmental safeguards and sustainable mining practices.

“The government stands fully committed to the long-term protection of the Aravalli ecosystem, recognising its critical role in preventing desertification, conserving biodiversity, recharging aquifers and providing essential environmental services to the region,” the official said.

In November 2025, the Supreme Court accepted a uniform legal definition of the Aravalli Hills and the Aravalli Range, based on the recommendations of a committee led by the Environment Ministry. Under the definition, an “Aravalli Hill” is a landform rising at least 100 metres above its local surrounding terrain, while an “Aravalli Range” refers to a cluster of two or more such hills located within 500 metres of each other.

However, the move has drawn sharp criticism from the Congress, which alleged that the redefinition could pave the way for the opening of tens of thousands of mines and lead to irreversible environmental damage.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the recent “clarifications” issued by the Union Environment and Forest Minister raise serious concerns.

“Aravallis are part of our natural heritage and have great ecological value. They need substantial restoration and meaningful protection. Why is the Modi government hellbent on redefining them? To what end? For whose benefit?” Ramesh asked.

He also questioned the sidelining of expert inputs, saying, “Why are the recommendations of a professional organisation like the Forest Survey of India being deliberately ignored and set aside?”









PTI