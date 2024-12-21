Centre approves Rs 763 cr for development of National Waterways in NE

New Delhi, Dec 21:Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that six projects worth Rs 763 crore have been incorporated under the Sagarmala Programme for the development of inland water transport (IWT) infrastructure on National Waterways in the northeastern region. Giving details of the projects in the Lok Sabha, Sonowal said that Rs 461 crore has been allocated for the comprehensive development of National Waterway (NW)-2 (the Brahmaputra river), Rs 103 crore for the multimodal terminal at Pandu across NW-2, Rs 48 crore for the intermodal terminal at Dhubri across NW-2, Rs 3 crore for the intermodal terminal at Badarpur across NW-16, Rs 3 crore for the intermodal terminal at Sribhumi across NW-16, and Rs 145 crore for the comprehensive development of NW-16 (the Barak river) and the Indian portion of the Indo-Bangladesh route.

The Sagarmala Program is the flagship scheme of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways to promote port-led development in the country by harnessing India's 7,500-km-long coastline, 14,500 km of potentially navigable waterways, and strategic location on key international maritime trade routes.

The projects under the programme are categorised into five pillars, including port modernisation, port connectivity, port-led industrialisation, coastal community development, and coastal shipping and inland water transport.

Sonowal informed that the proposal of the Government of Assam for the development of eight smaller terminals and two slipways along NW-2 for enhancing the infrastructure related to National Waterways and connectivity has been in-principally agreed to by his ministry for 100 percent financial assistance under the Sagarmala scheme with a total outlay of Rs 645.56 crore.

"Ferry terminals play a pivotal role in improving local transportation networks and boosting trade by enhancing connectivity, supporting economic activity, and contributing to regional development. As sustainable transportation options, they can alleviate congestion, foster tourism, and contribute to greener alternatives," he said.

Replying to another question in the Lok Sabha, Sonowal said that the work for the development of a tourist jetty at Biswanath Ghat has been assigned to Indian Port Rail & Ropeway Corporation Ltd. (IPRCL).

In response to the question raised by MP Ranjit Dutta, Sonowal said that a floating terminal has been provided by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI), an autonomous organisation under the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways, at Biswanath Ghat for the berthing of cruise vessels and embarkation/disembarkation of tourists.





A Correspondent