Centre announces ex-gratia for Remal-hit victims in Northeast & Bengal

Guwahati, Jun 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF to the next of kin of each deceased due to the natural disasters in the aftermath of Cyclone Remal in Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, and West Bengal.

Furthermore, Rs. 50,000 will also be provided to the injured.



It may be mentioned that cyclone Remal has caused severe destruction in several parts of the northern states.



In Assam, four rivers—Kopili, Barak, Katakhal, and Kushiyara—are flowing above the danger level, and 11 districts have been affected by the floods.



Meanwhile, the floods in Manipur have claimed two more lives, bringing the death toll to five on Friday.

