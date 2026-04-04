CBSE rolls out new curriculum with 3-language formula, two-level exams

New Delhi, April 4: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has rolled out its new curriculum, launching a phased implementation of the three-language formula from class 6 and a two-level system of mathematics and science for class 9 starting in the 2026-27 academic session.

While the three-language formula mandated under the new National Education Policy (NEP) will be implemented from 2026 for class 6, introduction of the two-level system of mandatory standard and optional advanced courses in mathematics and science will be done for class 9.

"Languages are organised through a structured three-language frame-work across stages: R1, R2 and R3. As per recommendations of new National Curriculum Framework (NCP), two of these three languages must be native to India. In continuation of the board's phased implementation of multilingual education, a third language will be made mandatory from class 6 with effect from the academic session 2026-27, ensuring that every learner studies at least two Indian languages," a senior board official said on Friday.

"While it is desirable that the same scheme of languages is adopted, under exceptional circumstances for students returning from foreign schools where the third language studied till class 8 or 9 is not available in domestic schools, such students may be exempted as per approved norms. However, such students will be required to study the total number of subjects as stipulated in the scheme of studies," the official added.

According to the officials, the third language or R3 is not being made mandatory for class 9 students yet.

"R3-level textbooks will be introduced in class 6 this year. They will write their board exams in 2081 and that is when the entire scheme will change, and the three-language formula will be entirely implemented," the official added.

Mathematics and science will see a major structural shift with the introduction of a two-level system starting in the 2026-27 academic session.

"All students will study the standard curriculum and appear for a common 80-mark examination of three hours; those opting for higher proficiency can choose an additional 'advanced level in either or both sub-jects. This advanced component will consist of a separate 25-mark, one-hour paper designed to test higher-order thinking skills and deeper conceptual understanding.

"Students must mandatorily take the standard exam, while the advanced paper remains optional. Importantly, performance in the advanced paper will not be added to the overall aggregate; instead, students scoring 50 per cent or above will have the advanced-level qualification reflected separately in their mark sheet," the official said.

The two-level system (standard and advanced) in mathematics and science will begin in the 2026-27 асademic session for class 9 students, and the first board exams for class 10 students with this structure will be held in 2028 for that cohort.

Computational thinking and artificial intelligence will also be introduced as compulsory subjects for classes 9 and 10.

They will be introduced as modules with internal assessments in the current academic session, and will become a compulsory board exam subject for class 10 in 2029.

These subjects are being introduced in classes 2 to 8 in the current academic session.

With the new curriculum, the board is making art education, vocational education and physical education mandatory in classes 9 and 10. Textbooks are set to be introduced for art education and physical education.

"In the current academic session, class 10 students will have school-based assessments for art and physical education. In the 2027-28 academic session, they will have vocational education as a compulsory subject with an annual or board exam, while art and physical education will continue to be assessed through school-based internal examinations," he said.

PTI