CBSE revamps exam format for classes 11,12: Focuses on competency-based questions

Guwahati, April 5: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced significant changes to the exam format for classes 11 and 12 starting this academic year (2024–25). With a focus on assessing concept application rather than long-form answers, the new format aims to enhance students’ competency based learning.

According to CBSE officials, the revised exams will feature more competency-based questions, such as MCQs, case-based questions, and source-based integrated questions, which have increased from 40 to 50 per cent. Conversely, the percentage of constructed response questions, including short and long answers, has been reduced from 40 to 30 per cent.

Joseph Emanuel, Director (Academics) at CBSE, highlighted that these changes align with the National Education Policy 2020, aiming to foster competency-based education. The board's focus is to shift from rote memorization to fostering creative, critical, and systems thinking capacities among students to meet the demands of the 21st century.

While these changes apply to classes 11 and 12, the exam format for classes 9 and 10 remains unchanged.

