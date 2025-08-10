CBSE gets nod to set up community radio to boost educational outreach

New Delhi, Aug 10: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to launch a community radio station dedicated to its students, teachers, and other stakeholders, officials said.

The proposal, approved during the board’s recent Governing Body meeting, includes moving an application for a community radio license.

"The proposal to set up a community radio station was approved by the board's Governing Body. It was decided that consultative meetings will be held in next six months with stakeholders and experts for preparing and processing application for community radio license detailed, " a senior CBSE official said.

The CBSE already operates Shiksha Vani, a podcast that provides clear and timely audio content for students of grades 9–12 across various subjects.

CBSE-Shiksha Vani is available on Play Store for Android phone users. Shiksha Vani has, so far, uploaded approximately 400 pieces of content in accordance with NCERT curriculum.

"The modalities of the content which will be broadcast on the community radio station will be worked out once the license is procured," the official added.

Community Radio is an important third tier in radio broadcasting, distinct from public service radio broadcasting and commercial radio. Community radio stations are low-power radio stations, which are meant to be set up and operated by local communities.

It provides a platform to air voices among the local community, especially marginalised sections of society, on issues concerning health, nutrition, education, agriculture etc.

Moreover, since the broadcast is in local languages and dialects, there is a possibility of more connect among people.

According to official statistics, there are 540 commissioned community radio stations in India. These stations are operated by non-profit organisations like educational institutions, NGOs and societies.





PTI