CBSE disaffiliates, downgrades multiple schools citing malpractices; 2 from Assam named

Guwahati, Mar 23: In a significant move, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a notice on Friday with a list of schools that have been disaffiliated and downgraded over various malpractices.

During a surprise inspection by the board, it revealed violations in affiliation and examination norms, following which 20 schools have been disaffiliated and three were downgraded across the country.

Among the disaffiliated list, Guwahati's Dispur-situated Sai RNS Academy was disaffiliated, while Sreeram Academy in Assam's Barpeta has been downgraded.



According to the notice issued by the CBSE, several schools were committing various malpractices, including presenting dummy students, ineligible candidates and not maintaining records properly.















