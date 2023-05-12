CBSE declares Class XII exam results today; Pass percentage 87.33%

Guwahati, May 12: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday has announced their results for the class XII Board Examinations.

The board stated that 87.33% of students cleared the exam, a dip of 5.38% as compared to the last year. The pass percentage last year was 92.71 per cent.

CBSE Class 12 board exams were held in February, March and April. As many as 16,96,770 students were eligible to appear for these exams.

The overall pass percentage of girl candidates is 90.68 per cent. which is higher than boys' 84.67 per cent. The pass percentage of transgender students is 60 per cent.

Trivandrum is the best-performing region in CBSE Class 12 results with a pass percentage of 99.91% while Prayagraj is at the bottom of the list with 78.05 per cent.

CBSE has decided not to publish merit list of Class 12 to prevent unhealthy competition among students. Further, CBSE did not award first, second or third divisions. The board said it will award merit certificates to the 0.1 per cent students who have scored highest marks in subjects.

CBSE has informed that 2024 board exams for both Class 10 and 12 will begin on February 15.

Students can check it on results.cbse.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in in addition to DigiLocker and UMANG apps. The board may also provide these results via IVRS and SMS.