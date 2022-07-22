CBSE Class 10 results announced: girls outshine boys, Link to check results here

New Delhi, Jul 22: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Friday announced Class 10 results, which showed that 94.40 per cent of students cleared the exam with girls outperforming boys by a margin of 1.41 per cent.

This is the first time that the CBSE has announced both class 10 and 12 results on the same day.

The pass percentage of girls stood at 95.21 per cent while 93.80 per cent of boys cleared the exam. The pass percentage of transgender candidates is 90 per cent.

All the candidates can check the CBSE 10th Result 2022 on -- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

To check the CBSE board results, candidates need to type their roll number, school number and admit card ID.





How to check CBSE results 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on results

Step 3: Enter board roll number, date of birth, school number, centre number and admit card ID in the space provided.

Step 4: The results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the result and take a printed copy of the mark sheet for future use.



