CBSE Class 10 & 12 board exams to begin from February 17, 2026

New Delhi, Sept 25: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 and 12 board examinations starting February 17 next year, officials announced on Wednesday.

The board also released a tentative date sheet for the exams. For the first time, Class 10 board exams will be held twice in a single academic session. "While the first edition will be conducted from February 17 to March 6, 2026, the second edition is scheduled from May 15 to June 1," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

Meanwhile, the Class 12 board exams are set to be conducted from February 17 to April 9, 2026.

"As a general guideline, evaluation of answer scripts will commence approximately 10 days after the conduct of each subject's examination and will be completed within 12 days. For instance, if the class 12 Physics examination is scheduled for 20th February, 2026, evaluation is likely to begin on 3rd March, 2026 and conclude by March 15, 2026,” Bharadwaj added.

