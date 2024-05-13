86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

CBSE 12th results announced, check results here

By The Assam Tribune
CBSE 12th results announced, check results here
X

Photo: PTI

Guwahati, may 13:The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 12 board results for 2024 on Monday.

According to reports, around 16, 21,224 students appeared for the exam, out of which 14, 26,420 passed.

The overall pass percentage in Class 12 is 87.98%.

Students can check their results on the websites listed below:

https://www.cbse.gov.in/

https://cbseresults.nic.in

https://results.digilocker.gov.in/

https://umang.gov.in

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X