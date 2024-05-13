CBSE 12th results announced, check results here

Guwahati, may 13:The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the class 12 board results for 2024 on Monday.

According to reports, around 16, 21,224 students appeared for the exam, out of which 14, 26,420 passed.

The overall pass percentage in Class 12 is 87.98%.

Students can check their results on the websites listed below:

https://www.cbse.gov.in/

https://cbseresults.nic.in

https://results.digilocker.gov.in/

https://umang.gov.in