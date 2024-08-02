CBI files charge sheet in NEET-UG paper leak case, names 13 accused

Guwahati, Aug 2: The Crime Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its first charge sheet on Thursday, in the alleged NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case.

As per reports, 13 individuals have been named in connection with the alleged paper leaks and other irregularities. The central probe agency has filed six First Information Reports (FIRs) related to discrepancies in the NEET-UG examination. The Bihar case concerns a question paper leak, while the other cases from Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra involve cheating and impersonation.

The CBI is continuing its investigation into other suspects and aspects of the case. A supplementary charge sheet will be filed once the investigation is complete, and several accused are currently in judicial custody. To date, the probe has led to the arrest of 40 individuals, including 15 by Bihar Police, and searches at 58 locations.

Reportedly, the accused named in the charge sheet are Nitish Kumar, Amit Anand, Sikander Yadvendu, Ashutosh Kumar, Roshan Kumar, Manish Prakash, Akhilesh Kumar, Avdesh Kumar, Anurag Yadav, Abhishek Kumar, Shivnandan Kumar, and Ayush Raj.

On July 15, the Supreme Court noted that there was no evidence to suggest that the NEET-UG 2024 results were invalid or that there was a "systemic breach" in the exam's integrity. The court dismissed requests for a re-test based on paper leaks and other malpractices.

The 2024 NEET exam faced significant controversy due to alleged question paper leaks and other issues, including cheating, impersonation, and the awarding of grace marks, which caused widespread student outrage and a legal battle.