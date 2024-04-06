CBI busts child trafficking ring in Delhi, 2 newborns rescued

Guwahati, April 6: In a successful operation, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) busted a child trafficking ring and rescued two newborn babies.

According to reports, the CBI busted the trafficking ring by apprehending seven individuals who were engaged in selling infants to childless couples through social media advertisements.

Acting on intelligence inputs, the CBI conducted raids at various sites in Delhi and Haryana on Friday evening. During the raids, the investigating agency arrested seven individuals. The arrestees have been identified as Neeraj from Sonipat, Indu Pawar from Delhi's Paschim Vihar, Aslam from Patel Nagar, Pooja Kashyap from Kanhaiya Nagar, Anjali from Malviya Nagar, Kavita, and Ritu.

The agency also rescued two infants, aged 1.5 days and 15 days, respectively, whom the gang was reportedly intending to sell in Keshavpuram.

“They allegedly purchase babies from real parents as well as surrogate mothers and thereafter sell the infant children at prices ranging from Rs 4 to 6 lakh per child. These accused are also allegedly involved in duping many childless couples of lakhs of rupees by creating fake documents related to adoption,” CBI officials were quoted by PTI.