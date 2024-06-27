CBI arrests two from Bihar in NEET-UG paper leak case

Guwahati, Jun 27:The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two individuals from Patna, Bihar, in connection with the NEET-UG scam case.

The arrested duo have been identified as Manish Prakash and Ashutosh.



According to reports, Manish used to take the candidates to a school in order to prepare them for the exam, while Ashutosh used to organise safe house locations for the students.



These are the first arrests made by the CBI team in connection with the NEET paper leak case.

As per several media reports, both the accused were produced before the court.