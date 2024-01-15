CBI arrests RPF constable posing as agency’s officer to extort money from businessman

New Delhi, Jan 15: The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an RPF Constable for allegedly posing as the agency’s officer to extort money from a businessman by threatening to implicate him in a false case, officials said Monday.

Constable Sunil Yadav had come on deputation to the CBI in July 2022 and was repatriated prematurely in March 2023 to his parent organisation Railway Protection Force (RPF).

The agency alleged that after his return to the RPF, he used a duplicate CBI Identity card to impersonate an agency official.

He used the fake identity to take assistance from Naya Mandi Police Station in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar to serve “a forged Notice purportedly issued by the CBI” in a case to the local businessman.

“It was further alleged that the accused had demanded money from the businessman to get him relief in the said CBI case. It was also alleged that the accused threatened the businessman to strike a compromise with another person in a land dispute matter which was under litigation between them,” a CBI Spokesperson said.

After the arrest on Sunday, the CBI conducted searches at his residence in Delhi and Meerut which resulted in the recovery of the fake CBI Identity Card, forged notice under section 91 of CrPC purportedly issued by CBI in a criminal case and other incriminating documents.

