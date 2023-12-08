Cash-for-query: TMC MP Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha

Guwahati, Dec 8: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra was expelled from the Lok Sabha on Friday due to alleged cash-for-query cash.

This comes after the ethics committee recommended the expulsion of the MP in the case, which was introduced during the ongoing winter session in the lower house this afternoon.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla said, “…This House accepts the conclusions of the Committee that MP Mahua Moitra’s conduct was immoral and indecent as an MP. So, it is inappropriate for her to continue as an MP…”

The Ethics Committee report tabled this afternoon read, “The serious misdemeanors on the part of Mahua Moitra call for severe punishment. The Committee, therefore, recommend that Mahua Moitra, MP may be expelled from the Membership of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha.”

It may be mentioned that serious allegations have been levelled against the expelled MP for taking bribes from businessman Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for asking questions in Parliament about the Adani Group.