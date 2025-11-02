Car sales hit record 4.7L in October, driven by GST cut & festive demand

New Delhi, Nov 2: India’s passenger vehicle (PV) industry achieved its highest-ever monthly sales in October 2025, fuelled by the recent GST rate rationalisation and strong festive season demand, according to data shared by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday.

Domestic PV wholesales rose 17.23% year-on-year to 4,70,227 units in October 2025, compared to 4,01,105 units in the same month last year.

“The PV industry in India reached a record high in October, fuelled by the GST rate rationalisation and robust festive demand, as several carmakers recorded their highest-ever monthly wholesales,” Sitharaman said in a post on social media platform X.

This marks the best-ever monthly performance for the Indian car market, surpassing the previous record of 4,05,522 units set in January 2025. “This was the best-ever domestic monthly volume, beating the previous record of 4,05,522 units in January 2025,” the Finance Minister added.

Experts said the combination of lower GST rates and attractive festive offers encouraged more customers to buy cars, helping several automakers post their highest-ever monthly sales. The trend also indicates a positive consumer sentiment and rising confidence in the economy.

Meanwhile, major automakers including Kia India, Škoda Auto India, Nissan Motor India, and Mahindra’s Trucks and Buses reported strong sales in October, driven by festive buying and the benefits of the GST reforms.

According to data released on Saturday, Kia India recorded its best-ever monthly performance with 29,556 units sold since entering the Indian market. Škoda Auto India reported sales of 8,252 units, also its highest monthly total to date.

Nissan Motor India posted consolidated sales of 9,675 units, reflecting a 45% month-on-month increase, while Mahindra and Mahindra’s Trucks and Buses division, including exports, achieved total sales of 2,034 units.

With the twin tailwinds of festive optimism and tax rationalisation, India’s passenger vehicle market has reached a new milestone, underscoring the sector’s resilience and the renewed confidence of Indian consumers.

IANS