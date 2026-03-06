Car crashes into multiple vehicles in Surat; five injured

Surat, March 6: Five people sustained injuries late on Thursday night when a car driven by a local doctor lost control and struck multiple vehicles on the Pal–Umra Bridge, police said on Friday.

The incident involved a Honda WR-V driven by Dr Viralkant Chaudhary, a resident of Bhatha village and associated with Life Line Hospital.

Dr Chaudhary told officials that he was returning home around midnight after a long surgery when his vehicle veered off course, hitting three motorcycles and a tempo.

The injured – Himmatbhai Boricha, Bhavikben Chudasama, Parulben Rathod, Manishaben Rathod, and Prakash Singh – were rushed to Civil and Shaona hospitals for treatment. All are reported to be in a stable condition.

An official said: "The accident occurred late at night. The doctor maintained that he completed a surgery at the hospital and reported feeling fatigued. Five people have sustained injuries and are admitted to nearby hospitals.

"No FIR has been registered yet; we are waiting for the injured to recover. The doctor is in our custody. Medical tests will be conducted to check for alcohol consumption and technical inspections of the vehicle. CCTV footage from the bridge is also being reviewed."

An eyewitness claimed: “He was driving fast and struck a tempo first. He seemed under the influence of alcohol.”

Preliminary enquiries suggest fatigue after a late-night surgery may have contributed to the crash. Officials will investigate all possible angles after the reports of FSL and medical examination emerge.

The collision caused temporary traffic congestion, which was cleared promptly.

In another incident on Thursday, a man died after two motorcycles collided head-on in the Mota Varachha area.

The collision, captured on CCTV, showed the severity of the impact.

The injured riders were immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, while police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

