85 years of service to the nation
National

Captain Fatima Wasim becomes 1st Woman Medical Officer deployed to Siachen Glacier

By The Assam Tribune
X

Source: 'X' 

Guwahati, Dec 11: In a path-breaking achievement, Captain Fatima Wasim of the Siachen Warriors created history by becoming the first woman medical officer of the Indian Army to be deployed to an operational post on the treacherous Siachen Glacier.

After completing her training at the Siachen Battle School, she was inducted into a post at an altitude of 15,200 feet.

The Indian Army’s Fire and Fury Corps, via the microblogging site 'X', shared a video highlighting Captain Fatima Wasim’s achievement and celebrated her as the first woman medical officer in an operational post at the Siachen Glacier.



The Assam Tribune


