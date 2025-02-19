Cancer vaccine for women expected in 5-6 months, trails underway: Union Minister

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 19: A vaccine to combat cancers affecting women will be available within five to six months, with girls aged 9 to 16 eligible for inoculation, Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav announced on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference, the Union Minister of State for Health, Family Welfare, and AYUSH (Independent Charge) stated that research on the vaccine is nearly complete, with trials currently underway.

"The number of cancer patients has increased in the country, and the Central government has initiated steps to address this issue. Women above 30 will undergo screening at hospitals, and day-care cancer centres will be established for early detection of the disease," Jadhav said.

He said the government has also waived off customs duty for medicines used in cancer treatment.

The minister said, "The research on a vaccine for cancers that affect women is nearly complete, and trials are under way. It will be available in five to six months, and girls in the age group of nine to 16 years will be eligible for inoculation."

When asked about transforming existing healthcare centres into AYUSH facilities, Jadhav noted that hospitals already have AYUSH departments, and people can avail of these services.

According to Jadhav currently, there are 12,500 such healthcare centres across the country, and their numbers are being expanded.





