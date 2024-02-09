Calcutta HC proposes restricting entry of male staffers following 196 births in jails

Guwahati, Feb 9: A startling revelation has emerged after the Calcutta High Court informed that 196 babies were born to women prisoners within the correctional facilities of West Bengal. The revelation came to light during the discussion of a case related to prison reforms and correctional homes in the state.

As per reports, Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Supratim Bhattacharya, presiding over the division bench, expressed deep concern about the matter and have scheduled a dedicated hearing before a bench specialising in criminal cases.

The revelation prompted the amicus curiae to propose preventive measures to address the issue. A significant recommendation put forth was restricting male employees from entering enclosures holding women prisoners.

