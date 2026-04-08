Cabinet approves Jaipur Metro Phase-2 with Rs 13,037 cr

New Delhi, April 8: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the Rs 13,037.66 crore Jaipur Metro Phase-2 project, a transformative 41 km long North–South corridor from Prahladpura to Todi Mod, comprising 36 stations across the city.

The project will be implemented by Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited (RMRCL), a 50:50 joint venture of the Centre and the Rajasthan government.

The Phase-2 corridor will provide seamless connectivity to major activity nodes such as Sitapura Industrial Area, VKIA, Jaipur Airport, Tonk Road, SMS Hospital and Stadium, Ambabari, and Vidhyadhar Nagar. It includes underground stations in the airport area and will integrate with the operational Phase-1 through planned interchanges and feeder systems, ensuring a unified and continuous metro network across the city, according to a Cabinet communique.

Jaipur already has an operational metro system under Phase-1, running along the East–West corridor from Mansarovar to Badi Chaupar, covering 11.64 km with 11 stations, connecting important residential & commercial areas with the Central Business District of Jaipur, which forms the Heritage Walled City. Jaipur Metro Phase-2, planned along the North–South axis, will complement the existing corridor and provide citywide, pan-Jaipur metro connectivity, significantly easing traffic congestion and improving overall urban mobility.

At present, Jaipur Metro Phase-1 records an average daily ridership of around 60,000 passengers on the shorter but critical 11.64 km corridor. With the commissioning of Phase-2, the metro network is expected to witness a manifold increase in ridership, substantially enhancing the share of public transport in Jaipur and reducing dependence on private vehicles.

Jaipur Metro Phase-2 has undergone a comprehensive appraisal at multiple levels, including Inter-Ministerial Consultation, Network Planning Group review and Public Investment Board evaluation. The project has an Economic Internal Rate of Return (EIRR) which is more than the threshold (over 14 per cent), indicating strong socio-economic viability. Funding is structured through equity support from the Centre and the Rajasthan government, subordinate debt and multilateral financing, in accordance with the Metro Rail Policy, 2017, the communique said.

The project is aligned with the Rajasthan TOD Policy-2025, proposed UMTA reforms, and national sustainable urban transport objectives. Targeted for completion by September 2031, Jaipur Metro Phase-2 is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion, lower vehicular emissions and enhance mobility for residents, workers and tourists alike, reinforcing Jaipur’s position as a modern, future-ready city and a step towards Viksit Bharat and Viksit Rajasthan, it added.

--IANS



