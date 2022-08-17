84 years of service to the nation
National

Cabinet approves interest subvention for banks

By IANS

New Delhi, Aug 17: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday cleared a proposal to provide interest subvention of 1.5 per cent per annum to banks for providing short term agriculture loan of upto Rs 3 lakh.

The interest subvention will be provided for a period of two financial years, i.e. 2022-23 to 2024-25. This increase in interest subvention will require an additional budgetary provision of Rs 34,856 crore.

After the cabinet meeting, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur told the media that the move is aimed at providing financial assistance to banks who give short term loans to farmers under the modified interest subvention scheme, keeping in mind the fact that repo rates have been hiked in recent months.

The decision will also ensure that short term credit facility to farmers continues and they do not have to pay higher interest rate on loans.

Official sources said that the increase in interest subvention will ensure sustainability of credit flow in the agriculture sector as well as ensure financial health and viability of the lending institutions especially regional rural banks and cooperative banks, ensuring adequate agriculture credit in the rural economy.

Under the interest subvention scheme, loans are provided to farmers at 7 per cent interest rate. On timely payment of loans, farmers have to pay only 4 per cent interest on loans as they get 3 per cent interest subvention.

IANS


Foodgrain production estimated to be record 315.72 MT, up by 4.98 MT in 2020-21
2022-08-17T16:43:40+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 17: Foodgrain production in the country is estimated to be a record 315.72 million...

India's first portal on arrested narco offenders gets operational
17 Aug 2022 10:43 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 17: A first-of-its kind database of arrested narcotics offenders has been made...

In a first, kidnappers take Rs 1.3 Cr ransom in bitcoins from UP businessman
17 Aug 2022 8:34 AM GMT

Lucknow, Aug 17: In a first-of-its-kind crime reported in the state capital, three persons, who had...

Kashmiri Pandit employees protest, demand relocation
17 Aug 2022 8:02 AM GMT

Jammu, Aug 17: Kashmiri Pandit government employees carried out a protest on Wednesday in J&K's...

'Tiranga' hoisted at ASI monuments to flutter permanently, except at sites with unlit flagpoles
17 Aug 2022 6:32 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 17: The national flag hoisted on the premises of 150 ASI monuments on the 75th...

SC: Maternity leave right can't be taken away if availed earlier for non-biological kids
2022-08-17T10:59:44+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that a woman's right to avail maternity leave...

9,062 fresh COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths in India
2022-08-17T11:05:19+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 17: India on Wednesday recorded 9,062 fresh COVID-19 infections that took its tally...

Ratan Tata invests in startup that connects the elderly with young graduates
2022-08-16T20:31:00+05:30

Mumbai, Aug 16: Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, has made a seed investment in a startup...

Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre
16 Aug 2022 10:07 AM GMT

Anand, Aug 16: Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers Union's (Amul Dairy) has increased the milk...

Bihar cabinet expansion: 31 legislators take oath, RJD gets lion's share
16 Aug 2022 9:15 AM GMT

Patna, Aug 16: Thirty-one legislators, including Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav's...

TN Police begins probe into missing statues of Chola kings
2022-08-16T14:01:18+05:30

Chennai, Aug 16: Tamil Nadu Idol wing police have commenced investigation into the missing statues...

'Prima facie not so improper', SC on plea against practice of Talaq-e-Hasan
2022-08-16T13:30:22+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 16: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally observed that the practice of Talaq-e-Hasan...

9-year-old Dalit boy dies after being beaten by teacher for touching water pot in Rajasthan
16 Aug 2022 7:54 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 16: In a shocking incident, a nine-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly beaten by a school...

Foodgrain production estimated to be record 315.72 MT, up by 4.98 MT in 2020-21
2022-08-17T16:43:40+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 17: Foodgrain production in the country is estimated to be a record 315.72 million...

India's first portal on arrested narco offenders gets operational
17 Aug 2022 10:43 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 17: A first-of-its kind database of arrested narcotics offenders has been made...

In a first, kidnappers take Rs 1.3 Cr ransom in bitcoins from UP businessman
17 Aug 2022 8:34 AM GMT

Lucknow, Aug 17: In a first-of-its-kind crime reported in the state capital, three persons, who had...

Kashmiri Pandit employees protest, demand relocation
17 Aug 2022 8:02 AM GMT

Jammu, Aug 17: Kashmiri Pandit government employees carried out a protest on Wednesday in J&K's...

'Tiranga' hoisted at ASI monuments to flutter permanently, except at sites with unlit flagpoles
17 Aug 2022 6:32 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 17: The national flag hoisted on the premises of 150 ASI monuments on the 75th...

SC: Maternity leave right can't be taken away if availed earlier for non-biological kids
2022-08-17T10:59:44+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 17: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that a woman's right to avail maternity leave...

9,062 fresh COVID-19 cases, 36 more deaths in India
2022-08-17T11:05:19+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 17: India on Wednesday recorded 9,062 fresh COVID-19 infections that took its tally...

Ratan Tata invests in startup that connects the elderly with young graduates
2022-08-16T20:31:00+05:30

Mumbai, Aug 16: Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, has made a seed investment in a startup...

Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre
16 Aug 2022 10:07 AM GMT

Anand, Aug 16: Kaira District Cooperative Milk Producers Union's (Amul Dairy) has increased the milk...

Bihar cabinet expansion: 31 legislators take oath, RJD gets lion's share
16 Aug 2022 9:15 AM GMT

Patna, Aug 16: Thirty-one legislators, including Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav's...

TN Police begins probe into missing statues of Chola kings
2022-08-16T14:01:18+05:30

Chennai, Aug 16: Tamil Nadu Idol wing police have commenced investigation into the missing statues...

'Prima facie not so improper', SC on plea against practice of Talaq-e-Hasan
2022-08-16T13:30:22+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 16: The Supreme Court on Tuesday orally observed that the practice of Talaq-e-Hasan...

9-year-old Dalit boy dies after being beaten by teacher for touching water pot in Rajasthan
16 Aug 2022 7:54 AM GMT

Guwahati, Aug 16: In a shocking incident, a nine-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly beaten by a school...

