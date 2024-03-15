CAA row: Hindu migrants protest against Cong, breach police barricades

New Delhi, March 15: Scores of migrants from Pakistan and Afghanistan on Friday breached barricades during a protest against the INDIA bloc and Congress leaders in the national Capital, over their statements on the notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rules.

The demonstrators, brandishing placards reflecting their dissatisfaction with the leaders of the INDIA bloc, chanted slogans as they marched towards the Congress headquarters.

The protest, held near the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on Ashoka Road, witnessed a tense stand-off between the demonstrators and the police.

There was a heavy police and Rapid Action Force presence in the vicinity to ensure order.

Police had erected numerous tiers of barricades to stop the refugees' march towards the Congress headquarters.

“We escaped from Pakistan to protect our daughters and mothers. We have suffered atrocities, and these leaders oppose us. Now, several political figures such as Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee, and Rahul Gandhi are speaking out against the government granting us citizenship,” said Brij Lal.

Earlier, senior Congress leader and Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, Jairam Ramesh, raised concerns regarding the timing of the introduction of the CAA rules.

The Congress asserted that this legislation stirred controversy due to its departure from the constitutional principle that citizenship should not be determined by religion.

On Thursday, several Hindu migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan protested in front of Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal's residence over his statements on the recently-notified CAA.

Thousands of Hindu and Sikh refugees from Pakistan and Afghanistan reside in the national Capital. Carrying placards and raising slogans against CM Kejriwal, the protestors demanded an apology. They said that his statement was wrong and against the Hindu community.

Following a protest by Hindu migrants from Afghanistan and Pakistan in front of his residence on Thursday, CM Kejriwal accused the BJP of supporting the agitators.

“Today, some Pakistanis protested and caused chaos outside my house. Delhi Police provided them full respect and protection. The BJP fully supported them,” said CM Kejriwal in a tweet.