Bus overturns in MP’s Barwani, leaving one dead and several injured

Barwani, Oct 31: A passenger was killed while several others were injured after a bus, in which they were travelling, overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district on Friday

The tragic incident occurred in Khetiya town, located on the left bank of the Narmada, in Barwani. The pilgrims were going to 'Prakasha', a significant Hindu pilgrimage site in the Nandurbar district of northern Maharashtra.

Pilgrims had come from Omkareshwar in neighbouring Khandwa and participated in Narmada Parikrama (spiritual journey) in Barwani. After completing Narmada Parikrama, they were going to 'Prakasha'.

Upon receiving information, a team from the Khetiya Police Station swung into action and rescued the passengers with support from the residents. Injured persons were rushed to a nearby hospital in multiple ambulances.

Passengers stuck in the windows of the bus were severely injured and rescued using a crane.

Police suspected that the incident occurred due to high speed during a U-turn on the road.

District Collector Jayati Singh informed that the bus was carrying 55 passengers and one of them died due to severe injury.

Fifty-four people have been rushed to a nearby government hospital in Khetiya.

The deceased was identified as Badri Bai (62), according to police.

The number of casualties may increase as the condition of at least six injured was said to be critical.

Those who were critically injured were later referred to Barwani district hospital for advanced treatment, Collector Jayanti Singh told media persons after visiting the spot.

Earlier this month, two people were killed and 15 others injured, as their tractor-trolley overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district. The accident occurred when they were returning from the Kaila Devi temple in Sabalgarh.

Last month, five people were killed when a speeding truck hit two motorcycles in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district.

In another incident, three people were killed when a sports utility vehicle collided with a stationary container truck in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district.

--IANS