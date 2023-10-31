Bus carrying 50 jawans overturns in Gujarat; 9 critical

Guwahati, Oct 31: A bus accident in a hilly region of Halol in Gujarat’s Panchmahal district left 38 State Reserve Police (SRP) personnel wounded, with nine of them in critical condition, on Monday evening.

According to primary information, the driver lost control at the wheel due to brake failure, as a result of which the bus went downhill and overturned.

The jawans were returning to Dahod after attending a three-day firing training session at the foothills of Pavagadh.

The bus was carrying 50 jawans and 38 of them sustained injuries and was rushed to a referral hospital at Halol.

Out of them, 29 were discharged after primary treatment, and nine others with serious injuries were referred to a government hospital at Vadodara for further treatment.