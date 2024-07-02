Burari case echoes in MP as family of five dies in suspected mass suicide

Guwahati, July 2: An incident similar to the 2018 Burari case has surfaced in Madhya Pradesh after the bodies of a family of five were found in their residence in Ravdi village under Alirajpur district on Monday.

According to reports, the bodies of a farmer, his wife, and their minor sons were found hanging from the ceiling, while their minor daughter was discovered lying on the floor. The deceased have been identified as Rakesh Dodwa (27), Lalita Dodwa (25) along with their three minor children.

“Prima facie, it seems to be a case of suicide,” an official was quoted by PTI, however, no suicide note was found at the scene.

Meanwhile, a team led by the Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDPO) of Alirajpur has launched a thorough investigation into the matter.