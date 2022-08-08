84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

Bulldozer removes illegal structures outside politician Shrikant Tyagi's Noida flat

By PTI
Bulldozer removes illegal structures outside politician Shrikant Tyagis Noida flat
X

Photo: PTI

Noida, Aug 8: Uttar Pradesh government officials on Monday morning used a bulldozer to remove encroachment done by absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi outside his Noida residence.

The action was carried out around 9 am by the Noida Authority to remove the illegal structures outside Tyagi's ground floor apartment in Grand Omaxe society in the city's Sector 93B, an official told PTI.

Tyagi had encroached a portion of the common area of the society in front of his flat by constructing temporary structures using pillars and tiles.

He had also planted trees in a park in front of his residence.

Tyagi, who claims to be a BJP politician, has been booked by the police for assaulting and abusing a woman co-resident of Grand Omaxe who had objected to him planting trees in the common area of the society.

Tyagi had claimed that he was well within his rights to do so.

Police personnel in large numbers were deployed at the society since last evening, even as senior officers interacted with Grand Omaxe residents.

They lauded the government's "bulldozer" move but also sought the early arrest of Tyagi even as some of them were distributing sweets to each other on the occasion.

"We had been raising the issue of encroachment for the last three years and finally it has happened. We thank the Uttar Pradesh government and the Noida Authority for it," an elderly resident of the society told reporters.

Over 1,000 families reside in the society.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Storm leaves behind a trail of destruction across Lakhimpur, one dead

Storm leaves behind a trail of destruction across Lakhimpur, one dead

Armed robbers attack woman, loot house in Gogamukh

Armed robbers attack woman, loot house in Gogamukh

Patriotism is much above Government Aid : Paresh Ch Das, 91 year old freedom fighter

'Patriotism is much above Government Aid' : Paresh Ch Das, 91 year old...

Next Story
Similar Posts
JEE-Main: 24 candidates score perfect 100, result of 5 students withheld for using unfair means
8 Aug 2022 8:54 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 8: Twenty four candidates have got the perfect score in the engineering entrance exam...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,35,510
2022-08-08T12:00:21+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 8: With 16,167 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Fire at kitchen store of Puri's Jagannath temple
7 Aug 2022 8:29 AM GMT

Puri, Aug 7: A fire broke out at the store of the kitchen in Puri's Jagannath temple, officials said...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 40 new Covid fatalities
2022-08-07T15:58:55+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 7: With 18,738 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Jagdeep Dhankhar elected 16th Vice-President
2022-08-06T21:20:46+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 6: Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday was elected as the 16th...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

US singer Mary Millben to attend Independence Day celebrations in India
6 Aug 2022 9:10 AM GMT

Washington, Aug 6: African American singer Mary Milben, known for her moving rendition of 'Om Jai...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Polling to elect next Vice President underway; Modi, former PM Manmohan Singh cast vote
6 Aug 2022 6:00 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 6: Polling to elect the next Vice President of India began at 10 am, with Prime...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

COVID-19: India records 19,400 new cases, 49 deaths
6 Aug 2022 5:08 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 6: With 19,406 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Congress protest march: Rahul detained by Delhi Police
5 Aug 2022 8:34 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 5: Several Congress parliamentarians, including Rahul Gandhi, were on Friday detained...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 70 new Covid fatalities
5 Aug 2022 5:09 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 5: With 20,551 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Cong raises issue of ED action against Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha
4 Aug 2022 9:44 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 4: The Congress on Thursday raised the issue of ED action and police gherao of its...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
4 Aug 2022 7:53 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 4: The Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) will now conduct compliance audits of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi on action in Herald case
4 Aug 2022 7:39 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 4: Launching a scathing attack on the prime minister, former Congress president Rahul...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Bulldozer removes illegal structures outside politician Shrikant Tyagis Noida flat

Noida, Aug 8: Uttar Pradesh government officials on Monday morning used a bulldozer to remove encroachment done by absconding politician Shrikant Tyagi outside his Noida residence.

The action was carried out around 9 am by the Noida Authority to remove the illegal structures outside Tyagi's ground floor apartment in Grand Omaxe society in the city's Sector 93B, an official told PTI.

Tyagi had encroached a portion of the common area of the society in front of his flat by constructing temporary structures using pillars and tiles.

He had also planted trees in a park in front of his residence.

Tyagi, who claims to be a BJP politician, has been booked by the police for assaulting and abusing a woman co-resident of Grand Omaxe who had objected to him planting trees in the common area of the society.

Tyagi had claimed that he was well within his rights to do so.

Police personnel in large numbers were deployed at the society since last evening, even as senior officers interacted with Grand Omaxe residents.

They lauded the government's "bulldozer" move but also sought the early arrest of Tyagi even as some of them were distributing sweets to each other on the occasion.

"We had been raising the issue of encroachment for the last three years and finally it has happened. We thank the Uttar Pradesh government and the Noida Authority for it," an elderly resident of the society told reporters.

Over 1,000 families reside in the society.

PTI


More in Entertainment
Storm leaves behind a trail of destruction across Lakhimpur, one dead

Storm leaves behind a trail of destruction across Lakhimpur, one dead

Armed robbers attack woman, loot house in Gogamukh

Armed robbers attack woman, loot house in Gogamukh

Patriotism is much above Government Aid : Paresh Ch Das, 91 year old freedom fighter

'Patriotism is much above Government Aid' : Paresh Ch Das, 91 year old...

Similar Posts
JEE-Main: 24 candidates score perfect 100, result of 5 students withheld for using unfair means
8 Aug 2022 8:54 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 8: Twenty four candidates have got the perfect score in the engineering entrance exam...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,35,510
2022-08-08T12:00:21+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 8: With 16,167 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Fire at kitchen store of Puri's Jagannath temple
7 Aug 2022 8:29 AM GMT

Puri, Aug 7: A fire broke out at the store of the kitchen in Puri's Jagannath temple, officials said...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 40 new Covid fatalities
2022-08-07T15:58:55+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 7: With 18,738 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Jagdeep Dhankhar elected 16th Vice-President
2022-08-06T21:20:46+05:30

New Delhi, Aug 6: Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday was elected as the 16th...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

US singer Mary Millben to attend Independence Day celebrations in India
6 Aug 2022 9:10 AM GMT

Washington, Aug 6: African American singer Mary Milben, known for her moving rendition of 'Om Jai...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Polling to elect next Vice President underway; Modi, former PM Manmohan Singh cast vote
6 Aug 2022 6:00 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 6: Polling to elect the next Vice President of India began at 10 am, with Prime...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

COVID-19: India records 19,400 new cases, 49 deaths
6 Aug 2022 5:08 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 6: With 19,406 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Congress protest march: Rahul detained by Delhi Police
5 Aug 2022 8:34 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 5: Several Congress parliamentarians, including Rahul Gandhi, were on Friday detained...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

India records 70 new Covid fatalities
5 Aug 2022 5:09 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 5: With 20,551 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Cong raises issue of ED action against Opposition leaders in Rajya Sabha
4 Aug 2022 9:44 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 4: The Congress on Thursday raised the issue of ED action and police gherao of its...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
4 Aug 2022 7:53 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 4: The Ministry of Electronics and IT (Meity) will now conduct compliance audits of...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated: Rahul Gandhi on action in Herald case
4 Aug 2022 7:39 AM GMT

New Delhi, Aug 4: Launching a scathing attack on the prime minister, former Congress president Rahul...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X