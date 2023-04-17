Building collapses in Delhi due to cylinder blast, 8 injured

New Delhi, April 17: Eight people were injured after a residential building collapsed in the early hours of Monday due to a cylinder blast in outer Delhi's Kunwar Singh Nagar area.

According to Atul Garg, the Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the incident took place at around 5:15 a.m and was reportedly caused by an LPG cylinder blast.

"The building located at Block-D1 of the area collapsed due to the impact of the blast. As a result, eight persons who were inside the house at the time of the incident suffered injuries," said Garg.

The DFS personnel, along with the help of the public and PCR, immediately rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

"The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment," said the official.

More details are awaited.