‘Budget 2026–27 lacklustre’: Congress calls it disappointing, corporate-friendly

New Delhi, Feb 1: The Congress, on Sunday, trashed the Union Budget, saying it was "totally lacklustre" and fell woefully short of the hype that was generated around it as it offers nothing for the farmers or for providing employment to the youth.

Congress general secretary, Communications, Jairam Ramesh said the budget speech given by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was also "non-transparent" as it gave no idea of the budgetary allocations for key programmes and schemes.

"While the documents need to be studied in detail, it is clear after 90 minutes that Budget 2026/27 falls woefully short of the hype that was generated about it. It was totally lacklustre," Ramesh said in a social media post.

"The speech was also non-transparent since it gave no idea whatsoever of budgetary allocations for key programmes and schemes," he said.

Another Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said this budget is not for common people, but for big corporates and wondered how people can welcome it as there is nothing in it.

"How can people welcome this budget, there is nothing in it. It is completely hollow," he said.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala said on a micro-blogging website, "Budget2026 is Politically directionless. Policywise bankrupt. Technical Mumbo Jumbo, Zero Substance ! Lots of Committees, Zero Deliverables!"

Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Pramod Tiwari said the budget is "most disappointing" as it offers nothing to farmers, youth or the country's economy.

"The faces of the ruling party show that there cannot be a more disappointing budget than this, which has cheated people. In the nine budgets of FM, it is the most disappointing. It offers nothing for the farmers, for providing employment to the youth and for the country's economy.

"Overall, it offers a toy which does not even have sound. The Sensex has collapsed and speaks the story of this budget. The MSME sector which was supposed to be saved, will feel more suffocated. It is one which has cheated people and given disappointment to the country," he told the press.

PTI