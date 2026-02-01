‘Budget 2026–27 a highway of opportunities’: PM Modi

New Delhi, Feb 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, described the Union Budget 2026-27 as "historic", saying it reflected the aspirations of 140 crore Indians and strengthened the reform journey and charts a clear roadmap for Viksit Bharat.

In his televised post-budget comments, the Prime Minister also said the budget was a "highway of opportunities".

"Today's budget is historic. It reflects the aspirations of 140 crore Indians. It strengthens the reform journey and charts a clear roadmap for Viksit Bharat," he said.

Modi said India is not content with simply being the fastest-growing economy and the Budget strengthens the foundation of India's bright future.

"This budget further strengthens India's global role. The 1.4 billion citizens of India are not satisfied with being just the fastest-growing economy. We want to become the world's third-largest economy as soon as possible. This is the resolve of millions of countrymen," he said.

The Prime Minister said the budget reflects the empowered presence of the nation's feminine strength. He said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has set a new record by presenting the country's budget for the ninth consecutive time.

Modi said this year's budget presents an ambitious roadmap to give new momentum to the “Make in India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives.

"This budget is the foundation for our journey towards a Viksit Bharat by 2047. This year's budget will give India's reform express new energy and new momentum," he said.

Modi also added that this budget embodies the vision of trust-based governance and a human-centric economic framework and it is a distinctive budget that prioritises reducing the fiscal deficit and containing inflation while balancing high capital expenditure with robust economic growth.

The Prime Minister also said the support that MSMEs have received in this year's budget will give them new strength to grow from local to global.

PTI