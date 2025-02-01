Budget 2025: Major announcements for farmers, women entrepreneurs & infrastructure, read here

New Delhi, Feb 1: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled the first full-fledged budget of the third term of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, focusing on boosting agriculture, healthcare, rural employment, and infrastructure.

Several major announcements were made, including financial assistance to farmers, expanded loan facilities, and the launch of new economic schemes. As Finance Minister Sitharaman continued her budget speech, the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and other opposition parties walked out of Parliament, protesting various aspects of the announcements. Despite the opposition's exit, the government emphasised that the budget focuses on long-term economic growth and development.

Here is an early list of announcements -

Major relief for farmers

A key highlight of the budget was the introduction of the PM Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana, which aims to benefit 1.7 crore farmers across 100 districts. Additionally, the loan limit under the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) has been increased from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh, a move expected to benefit 7.7 crore farmers, especially those engaged in fruit and vegetable cultivation.

Special economic zones for fisherfolk have also been announced, aiming to improve the livelihoods of those involved in fisheries. Further, the Centre has placed special emphasis on 100 low-yielding districts to boost agricultural productivity and income generation in rural areas.

Support for women entrepreneurs and nutrition projects

The Finance Minister also announced a ₹2 crore loan provision for women entrepreneurs from Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), encouraging financial independence and business growth.

In a significant move to improve maternal and child health, special nutritional projects have been introduced for 8 crore women, including one crore recently maternity women and 18 lakh students. These initiatives aim to tackle malnutrition and ensure better health outcomes for women and children.

Expansion in healthcare and medical education

To strengthen the healthcare infrastructure, the budget includes plans to increase medical college seats by 75,000 over the next five years, with 10,000 new seats to be added in the coming year. Additionally, the government has announced the construction of 2,000 cancer institutes in district hospitals over the next three years.

Boost to education and AI development

Education received a significant push, with broadband connectivity announced for all government secondary schools and an emphasis on expanding Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). The budget allocates ₹500 crore for AI education in five IITs, supporting capacity building in artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.

Infrastructure development and employment generation

The Jal Jeevan Mission has been extended until 2028, with the goal of achieving 100% coverage of piped water supply across the country. A special agreement with state governments has been announced to ensure water access in all regions.

For Bihar, the budget brings multiple developments, including the construction of a new Greenfield airport in Patna and the expansion of the existing Patna airport. Furthermore, the government has announced the construction of 120 new airports across India, with three of them in Bihar.

Additionally, the Namrup fertiliser plant will be revived with a target of producing 12.7 lakh metric tonnes of urea annually, boosting agricultural productivity.