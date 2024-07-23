Budget 2024 to implement 3 new schemes to boost employment: Sitharaman

Guwahati, July 23: The Budget 2024 will implement three new schemes to boost employment in the country, announces Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday.

"Our government will implement the following three schemes for employment— enrollment in the EPF, focus on recognition of first-time employees, and support to employees and employers scheme," said Nirmala Sitharaman at the budget 2024 speech tabled in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

As per reports, the 'Enrollment in the EPF’ scheme will benefit 21 million youths.

"Direct Benefit Transfer of one month's salary in three instalments to first-time employees as registered in the EPFO will be up to ₹15,000. The eligibility limit will be a salary of ₹1 lakh per month," said Nirmala Sitharaman.

The ‘Focus on recognition of first-time employees’ will aims to create jobs in the manufacturing sector by incentivizing the hiring of first-time employees.